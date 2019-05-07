  3. Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra boost about taking Indian culture to MET Gala 2019; watch how

Bollywood

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra boasts about taking Indian culture to the grand event

Here's a behind-the-scenes video of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra from MET Gala 2019.

back
Met Gala 2017Met Gala 2019nick jonasPriyanka Chopra
nextSoni Razdan on being called Mahesh Bhatt's wife: Would like to be known for who I am

within