MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra boasts about taking Indian culture to the grand event

Nikita Thakkar May 07 2019, 3.01 pm May 07 2019, 3.01 pm

Uff... the MET Gala. It's insane. From Lady Gaga, Katy Perry to Rihanna; this year's MET Ball can easily be called a mad affair. But all that we are concerned about is Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Duh huh! They are our desi girl and national jiju after all! Keeping up with the theme 'Camp: Notes of Fashion'; Nickyanka made a red carpet appearance in a Dior ensemble. With over the top makeup on Priyanka and some ear cuffs for Nick, they were dressed 'outrageously' well for the event. Don't get offended. That's how Nick has described their appearance. Meanwhile, one cannot ignore the fact that PeeCee took the Indian culture to the MET Gala by sporting a bindi.

We stumbled upon a behind-the-scenes video from the event wherein Nick and PeeCee are in a conversation with Liza Koshy. The video is for Vogue and the pair can be heard talking about their anniversary at MET. And then there comes the bindi. The host asked Priyanka how she got her culture to the ball by sporting the bindi and the lady couldn't stop boosting.

Check the video below:

FYI, PeeCee didn't wear just one bindi but three. One on her forehead, one on the cheek and one right above her lips. We sure do like Priyanka representing our country in the West. The fact that the host asked about her bindi, means something.

Meanwhile, we hope you checked the kiss they shared at the end of the video. Technically, it is the 3rd anniversary of their first red carpet appearance. It was in 2017 that Priyanka and Nick walked the red carpet at MET Gala together for the first time dropping hints about their relationship. Aww... you two. Such adorbs!