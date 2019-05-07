MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra looks like 'Kali Pari from Son Pari show', trolls lash out

Nikita Thakkar May 07 2019, 10.33 am May 07 2019, 10.33 am

It is that time of the year when Priyanka Chopra's pictures are plastered all over our social media. At least in India, trends feature her at the top, courtesy the MET Gala 2019. Yes, this extravagant gala is very important to PeeCee as that's where she met her now-husband Nick Jonas. Plus, MET gives her an immense amount of coverage as she chills with the who's who of Hollywood. This year's Met Ball theme is 'Camp: Notes of Fashion' and sticking to the theme, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a stunning entry at the red carpet dressed in Dior. While the lady wore a dress that had a high necked meshed corset and long trail, Nick was in white from top-to-bottom. But it is PeeCee's makeup that calls for attention. Pink eyeshadow, white liner and ruffled hair; Priyanka seems to have experimented enough to have a memorable MET Gala.

Remember Met 2017 when Priyanka became the topic of discussion among the meme machines for her appearance? History has repeated itself. This time around, meme mongers are being nasty in their review of her avatar. Some have even called her a 'Kali Pari' while some say she is high on 'weed'.

Check out some Twitter reactions here:

She looks like Kali Pari from Son Pari show.#PriyankaChopra https://t.co/DWS6P5i6Me — Ankit Khadgi (@ankitkhadgi) May 7, 2019

The Joker or Priyanka Chopra: Who is your pick?

Snow White's wicked mother seems to have transformed.

A perfect inspiration!

Though we don't quite agree with some of them, we must admit they're hilarious.

However, let's cut some slack and give her credit for being so bold and experimentative. It's not everyone's cup of tea to be so dramatic. And hey, she has her hubby by her side, so what the heck!

Another Bollywood star who made it to MET this year is Deepika Padukone, but let's discuss her in another article.