Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra revisits her love story with husband Nick Jonas

Ranjini Maitra May 06 2019, 9.27 am May 06 2019, 9.27 am

It's going to be a busy Monday for the fashion police as fashionistas across the world including Bollywood beauties Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are ready to attend the Met Gala 2019. Priyanka, who raised quite a style storm at the Met Gala over the last couple of years, will be seen alongside husband Nick Jonas this year too. In fact, this, for them, is an occasion to be celebrated since this is where they first met, back in 2017!

It's not just PeeCee's fans that are recalling the 2017 Met Gala, her first appearance with Nick and her glammed avatar in a Ralph Lauren couture. The actor herself is in a mood for throwbacks. She took to Instagram to give us a true blast from the past. You do remember her Cathedral-length trench coat custom-made by Ralph Lauren, don't you? She occupied the internet trends for most of the day, that day!

And she definitely is also cherishing going back to the same red carpet that had her posing with the love of her life!

And she definitely has a story to tell her future kids!

However, this was not the first time they were meeting. A casual introduction happened at the Vanity Fair Oscars 2017 afterparty. We heard Nick got down on his knees and asked Priyanka, “You’re real. Where have you been all my life?” How sweet is that?

Priyanka also shared a throwback to last year's Met Gala. Adhering to the theme of Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, she appeared draped in a deep burgundy velvet gown and a stunning hood, bejewelled with crystals and gold beading. This was, again, a Ralph Lauren creation.

Nick, being the ideal husband that he is, said he would let Priyanka shine this year as well and would be there to 'support' her. The couple is also serving as a part of the Met Gala host committee this year, alongside stars like Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Blake Lively and more.

We can't wait to see how ravishing they look together!