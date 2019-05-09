MET Gala 2019: When Deepika Padukone the Barbie had her ‘stumblelina’ moment

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 8.10 pm May 09 2019, 8.10 pm

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who walked the pink carpet for this year’s MET Gala, stunned everyone with her jaw-dropping appearance. The Om Shanti Om actor was in the ‘pink’ of her health as she chose to go the Barbie way on the big day. Dressed up in a ravishing Zac Posen long pink strapless gown with 3D embellishments; Deepika Padukone looked all shades of stunning from head to toe. While all her pictures and videos from the runway have got fans drooling over the beauty that she is, Deepika had an OOPS moment, right before the gala event!

In a short clip that has gone viral on the internet, Deepika Padukone almost tripped on her dress while she was indulging herself in wine at her hotel’s lobby. The video had Deepika turning around in the lobby as her team helped her with her larger-than-life gown’s train. And then the actor almost stumbled. However, she managed to balance it out and avoided an embarrassing moment. Well, for the graceful lady that Deepika is, she didn’t let this incident affect her sass as she continued to sip on her red wine with a straw. Such damage control, much wow!

Check out Deepika Padukone’s video here:

Earlier in the day, Deepika also gave us a sneak peek into her MET Gala 2019 preparations. Have a look at the video here:

Deepika Padukone made her debut at the MET Gala in 2017. She wore a simple-yet-elegant Tommy Hilfiger white-slip dress and in the year 2018, she looked breathtaking in a ravishing red Prabal Gurung gown.