  3. Bollywood
'MET'day Flashback: Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's red bummer

Bollywood

MET gala throwback: Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's red blunder

Deepika Padukone's appeared in a red number at last year's MET Gala.

back
Deepika PadukoneMet Galanick jonasPriyanka Chopra
nextMet Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra revisits her love story with husband Nick Jonas

within