MET gala throwback: Here's a look at Deepika Padukone's red blunder

Nikita Thakkar May 06 2019, 9.57 am May 06 2019, 9.57 am

MET Gala has become popular in India, thanks to Priyanka Chopra. She met her hubby Nick Jonas at the red carpet of MET Gala 2017 and rest is history. But this is not about her. It's about another stunning lady who has been making India proud by being a part of the coveted gala. We are talking about Deepika Padukone. Since the past two years, Deepika Padukone has been sashaying the red carpet of MET Gala with utmost confidence. While her confidence has always been on point, the same can't be said about her fashion choices. Last year, Deepika appeared wearing a red gown and not many were convinced with her look.

Deepika Padukone wore a Prabal Gurung dress with a thigh-high slit. It was a tube dress with a long trail. She accessorised her simple dress with diamond earrings and a matching ring. Hair gelled sleek, Deepika's stylist received some nasty comments for dressing her up like this. In-sync with her dress, Dippy wore red peep-toes by Christian Louboutin. While she tried to experiment with her look, people considered it to be plain old and simple. Smokey eyes and red lipstick too couldn't save her.

Here's a look at Deepika MET Gala 2018 appearance.

However, one must note that last year's MET Gala theme was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and Deepika's stylist managed to get that right to a certain extent. Now we are looking forward to Deepika's red carpet appearance at MET this year. The theme of 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala is Camp: Notes on Fashion. We'll be keeping a close watch on her look...

Bring it on DP...