MeToo: Actress Elnaaz Norouzi accuses director Vipul Shah of sexual harassment

The #MeToo movement has put Bollywood in shame. One by one, many sexual predators within the entertainment industry are getting exposed. Now, Iranian actor Elnaaz Norouzi, who played a pivotal role in the Netflix series Sacred Games, has accused director Vipul Shah of sexual misconduct. Elnaaz has shared her horrifying experience with Mid-Day.

In the article published by the tabloid, Elnaaz explains how the director kept her on hold for a small role for months without actually casting her. She says he took numerous auditions of her but kept the approval postponing. “I met him again in his office, and again he mentioned, “We will sign the papers over the next couple of days.” This time, when we were saying bye, he came on to me. It was too close for comfort. I didn’t get the right vibe. He gave a peck on my face. I didn’t expect it,” she said.

Not just that, Norouzi also shared how Vipul Shah used to try to kiss her every time she met him at the office and also tried to touch her inappropriately. “The next time we met at his office, he tried to kiss me. I backed off, said, ‘What are you doing? We are in your office!’ I pushed him away, being affirmative; but careful enough not to come across as rude, because I really wanted the film,” she further added.

But looks like the #MeToo movement has really given the actress some courage as now she has spoken up about the horrifying incident which she was afraid to share before. “The only reason I am sharing this is because I want these kinds of disgusting people to stop misusing their power,” she concludes.