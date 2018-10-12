MeToo: After Akshay Kumar cancels shoot, Sajid Khan steps down as the director of Housefull 4

The #MeToo movement is getting louder by the second and heads are beginning to roll. Some big names are being dropped and among them is that of Sajid Khan. One of his former assistant directors have made some damning and horrific claims against him and it’s having a ripple effect, or let’s just say a tsunami effect across Bollywood. With such grave allegations against him, Sajid Khan has released a statement saying he is stepping down as the director of Housefull 4.

Just a few minutes ago, Akshay Kumar tweeted that he has asked the producers of his next film Housefull 4 to cancel the shoot as he doesn’t want to work with the sexual offenders.

Sajid Khan, who is the director of the film, has been accused for sexually harassing not one but two women. Sajid, however, isn’t the only accused involved in Housefull 4. Nana patekar, one of the actors of the movie, too has been accused for sexual harassment.