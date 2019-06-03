Darshana Devi June 03 2019, 9.28 pm June 03 2019, 9.28 pm

Just two days ago, we learned about the news of #MeToo accused Vikas Bahl having been cleared of all his charges and getting reinstated as the director of the upcoming Super 30. It turned out that the filmmaker was given a clean chit by the internal complaints committee of the company producing the film after the accuser reportedly failed to show up in the meetings. While there have been mixed reactions with the decision, Tanushree Dutta, the flag-bearer of the #MeToo movement in India, recently expressed her displeasure with the same.

A report by Deccan Chronicle states that Dutta had lashed out at the company who provided Bahl with a clean chit despite the ‘pending police investigation’. “Clean chit is valid only when police or judiciary of India gives it. The rest is corruption,” she said. She further questioned how a clean chit is possible if the victim is silent. “So if the victim didn’t press charges, how a clean chit is possible?” she continued.

Signing off, she urged Hrithik Roshan, who plays the lead of Bahl’s Super 30, to take a stand. “India needs to buckle up, and our Bollywood stars need to be much more responsible as millions look up to them as their idols. Reinstating someone accused of such heinous acts is not acceptable. Come on, Hrithik. I thought you were different! Take a stand,” she said.

