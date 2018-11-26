image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Akshay Kumar dodges questions on Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar

Bollywood

#MeToo: Akshay Kumar dodges questions on Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 26 2018, 3.38 pm
back
Akshay KumarallegationsBollywoodEntertainmentHousefull 4MeTooNana PatekarSajid KhanSaloni Choprasexual assaultTanushree Dutta
nextAamir Khan, Kiran Rao dressed as Obelix and Getafix for little Azad will make anyone happy!
ALSO READ

Akshay Kumar hails FitIndia again, gifts his training ball to sports enthusiasts at the beach

Kareena Kapoor's gym tee can buy us a year's membership to the gym!

2.0: Akshay Kumar calls his punching scene with Rajinikanth 'an honour'