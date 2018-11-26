MeToo: Akshay Kumar dodges questions on Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar

With a few days to go before Shankar’s magnum opus, 2.0 hits the screens, Akshay Kumar is on a promotional spree. The actor sat with the press for a conversation to discuss India’s most expensive film so far. But we had a lot more to ask! Besides his other ongoing projects including Mission Mangal and Kesari, Akshay was also asked about allegations of sexual assault against his Housefull 4 co-star Nana Patekar and director Sajid Khan, both of whom he knows personally. However, he chose to dodge the question.

“I have already given my statement, please read that,” he said.

Days after Tanushree Dutta reopened her accusations against actor Nana Patekar, three women (one journalist and two actors) also came up to share horrific experiences with Sajid. Actor and assistant director Saloni Chopra’s prolonged blog post narrating how Sajid harassed her for a long time, stirred a massive outrage on the internet. Following that, Akshay asked the makers of Housefull 4 to halt the shoot and issued his statement on Twitter.

Sajid Khan soon stepped down as the director and the film was taken over by Farhan Sajid. It is now tentatively set to come out on Diwali 2020.