image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
#MeToo: Alok Nath and Sajid Khan face another show cause notice

Bollywood

#MeToo: Alok Nath and Sajid Khan face another show cause notice

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 22 2018, 7.40 pm
back
Alok NathBollywoodEntertainmentMeTooSajid Khan
nextRanveer Singh and Deepika Padukone wedding turns Twitter into a meme machine
ALSO READ

Farah Khan on #MeToo: I fear quick judgments and quick punishments

#MeToo: Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend, Somy Ali, opens up on her story thanks to Tanushree Dutta

#Metoo: Vinta Nanda pens an open letter to the PM