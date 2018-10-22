MeToo: Alok Nath and Sajid Khan face another show cause notice

As the #MeToo storm rages on, Bollywood is finally taking stock of the allegations against Alok Nath and Sajid Khan. The latest update is that the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, on Monday, issued show cause notices to both. A statement reads that the Federation was requested to take action by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA). The IFTDA received no response from Sajid Khan, and Alok Nath's response was found 'unsatisfactory', due to which the Federation of Western India Cine Employees stepped in.

The IFTDA and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees have decided to devise an action plan to deal with sexual harassment in the television industry as well as Bollywood. “The committee shall empower the victims to come out of such issues openly and help us to eradicate such malpractices from the industry completely,” said the statement. “The committee shall work strictly in accordance to the Vishakha guidelines and shall extend its full support to the victim to go ahead with the case and all the legal guidance and help shall be offered to the victim till the judgement on the case is awarded by the court of law.”

