MeToo: Alok Nath expelled from CINTAA after 'due diligence'

Following allegations of sexual abuse against actor Alok Nath made by producer Vinta Nanda, the executive committee of Cine and TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) has decided to expel Alok Nath from the association. The decision comes after 'due diligence and consideration'.

In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr. Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec. Committee of #cintaa has decided to expel him from the Association. @sushant_says @renukashahane @FIA_actors @sagaftra @RichaChadha pic.twitter.com/tcNgooWLW6 — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) November 13, 2018

On Monday, Alok Nath was called by CINTAA for a meeting over accusations brought against him but Nath chose to skip the meeting.

Vinta was the producer and director of Tara, a popular TV serial Nath was a part of. As the #MeToo wave hit the entertainment industry, she came out through a long Facebook post, recalling being raped by Nath, calling him 'alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious'. Although Nath was initially removed from the series, he came back through a different channel and forced the makers to change the entire show's story, with Vinta losing association with the show. Later, she was hired by a private channel to write and direct a show but Nath soon became a part of that show as well and created an 'environment of threat'.

Vinta, after her explosive Facebook post, filed a police complaint against Nath at Oshiwara police station.

"I request you to provide us with the space in which we will be heard. We never found courage to express ourselves until the #MeToo movement galvanised by honesty of a few, gave us confidence to speak & compelled our countrymen and women to listen to us," she also wrote in her open letter, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.