MeToo: Alok Nath goes missing after rape complaints against him?

The #MeToo movement that hit India hard dug out some names that left us shell-shocked. One such was Alok Nath, famous for his on-screen image of an old-school father or sanskari babuji as we called him. Writer-director Vinta Nanda, who was associated with Nath's popular TV show Tara, claimed to be raped by him at her own residence. She also gave a detailed narration of how dire were the professional consequences that followed. Vinta, who took a long time to open up, also filed a police complaint against the actor on grounds of sexual assault. Now, as a summon has been issued to him, Nath is not traceable.

"His [Nath's] version is equally important in the case. Last week, we had issued summons to him so that the next level of investigation in the Vinta Nanda case can be initiated but he was not at home. We don't know where he is," a source from Oshiwara police station informed Mid-day, adding that nobody was there at his Mumbai residence to accept the letter of summoning. But Nath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi refutes reports of him going missing. "The summons was issued but was not served as Nath is not in Mumbai. He will return to the city this week and will definitely visit Oshiwara police station. He is in touch with me. I have not read the contents of the summons," he told the publication.

Ever since allegations against him broke, Nath has been vehemently denying them. He also stated that in such cases, men are rarely heard and it is the women's version that is usually believed. Vinta, on the other hand, is ready to forgive him if he shows any sign of remorse and apology. "Let me know that no other woman would be violated by you the way I was. All I see right now is an attitude of defiance and shamelessness. If that's the way it is going to be, then I'll see my fight for justice to the end," she earlier told IANS.