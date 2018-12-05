image
Wednesday, December 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Alok Nath goes missing after rape complaints against him?

Bollywood

#MeToo: Alok Nath goes missing after rape complaints against him?

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 05 2018, 6.57 pm
back
Alok NathBollywoodEntertainmentMeToomissingOshiwara PoliceRapeSexual AllegationVinta Nanda
nextDeepika Padukone accepts the olive branch, follows Katrina Kaif on Instagram
ALSO READ

Nick Jonas joins the likes of Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan as India's most searched male celeb

#MeToo: IFTDA to announce decisions for Sajid Khan and Alok Nath's cases in a week

#MeToo: Vinta Nanda ready to forgive Alok Nath if he shows 'remorse'