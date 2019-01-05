MeToo: Alok Nath granted anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Ever since the #MeToo movement took the Hindi film industry by storm, Alok Nath has been among the ones to rule the headlines. The senior actor was accused of sexual harassment by writer Vinta Nanda, who alleged that the former sexually assaulted her. A month after the Oshiwara police booked him for rape, Nath filed an anticipatory bail plea before the court. While earlier the court rejected the bail plea, the latest reports state that the actor was granted anticipatory bail by the Dindoshi Sessions Court on Saturday.

Vinta shared her alleged sexual harassment experience through a Facebook post, in which she called Nath ‘alcoholic, shameless and obnoxious.' She shared that she was allegedly sexually assaulted more than once by Nath after he was removed from the TV show for misbehaving with its lead actress, Navneet Nishan. In response to the allegations, Nath later said, “Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it."

Nath and Vinta were also members of CINTAA. Post the accusations, the association sent a letter to Nath seeking an explanation on the allegation.

After Nanda, actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin also shared their own experiences of being allegedly harassed by Nath.