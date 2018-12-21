MeToo: Alok Nath's advocate terms Vinta Nanda's allegations as 'a fairy tale'

Soon after the #MeToo movement gained momentum in India, sanskaari actor Alok Nath was named and shamed. The veteran actor was accused of rape by director Vinta Nanda, who slapped him with an FIR. Now, as per the latest reports, the hearing of the case took place on Friday where the senior actor’s advocate, DN Goburdhun, called Nanda’s complaint ‘a figment of her imagination’. He further stated that the complainant did not cooperate with the police during the investigation and ‘was busy attending film festivals and other interviews’.

The hearing reportedly went on for 90 minutes. During this, the lawyer termed the allegations as ‘imaginary’, ‘a fairy tale’ and ‘comic book’. He went on to call the accuser a woman who drank alcohol, indulged in drugs and had relationships with married men with children. He further pointed out the disparities in the two versions of the director’s complaint. “First, she had said, she woke up in pain and realised she was violated. Later, in her complaint, she details the assault and remembers the brand of whiskey poured down her throat. There is also an added element of two witnesses and forcible anal intercourse in the new complaint,” he said.

“Is it possible for a man to rape her when there are two women in the apartment?” he added.

He also mentioned that Nanda wanted to create a rift between Alok and his wife after the actor stopped her from forcibly kissing him by saying that his wife did not approve of such scenes.

Nanda's lawyer Dhruti Kapadia, however, strongly demurred the arguments. The court will continue hearing the arguments on Dec 24.