MeToo: Amyra Dastur voices out her horrifying experience

In the wake of the #MeToo movement in Bollywood, actors are slowly coming forward to speak about their horrifying experiences. The latest is Amyra Dastur. She has shared her experience of sexual assault. However, the actor says she doesn’t have the guts to name and shame them as they are powerful people. She mentioned that she will definitely call them out one day.

“To be honest, I haven’t faced casting couch in the south or Bollywood. But yes, I have faced my share of harassment in both industries. I don’t have the guts to name them because they are powerful people — men and women who made sure I felt helpless,” she said.

Citing her incident, she continued, “I have had an actor squeeze himself up against me during a shot in a song and whisper in my ear that he was so glad that I was in the film with him. When I threw him off me and refused to speak to him again, he made my experience miserable.”

“My director told me to suck it up and honestly couldn’t care less. I was constantly called early to set, made to wait for hours and hours for my shot. I was made to shoot 18 hours a day, I slept for 4-5 hours if I was lucky.”

“To top it all, I was made to apologise to the actor for my difficult behaviour (as I kept ignoring him) by the producer,” she further added.

She also mentioned how, at times, he used to call her early on the sets, make her wait all day in her vanity van and then send an assistant director after 12-13 hours to tell her that he wasn’t going to shoot.

“He told me I should be ‘grateful’ that he even took me for this film,” she added.

The #MeToo movement in India was sparked by actor Tanushree Dutta accusing veteran actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, Post this, a slew of controversies surrounding Bollywood biggies have now emerged.​