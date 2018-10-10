image
Thursday, October 11th 2018
English
#MeToo: Amyra Dastur voices out her horrifying experience

Bollywood

#MeToo: Amyra Dastur voices out her horrifying experience

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   October 10 2018, 11.56 pm
back
Amyra DasturBollywoodEntertainmentMeTooNana PatekarTanushree Dutta
nextAamir Khan backs out of Mogul over MeToo, director calls it "Khaap mentality"
ALSO READ

The Trip 2: Amyra Dastur and Sapna Pabbi reveal set secrets and s*x talks

Made In China: Boman Irani joins Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy on the sets

Watch: Jackie Shroff turns into a traffic police on the streets of Lucknow