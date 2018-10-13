MeToo: Anurag Kashyap distances himself from accused Mukesh Chhabra

Mukesh Chhabra is the man behind some of the biggest casting coups in Bollywood. He has worked with some of the biggest production houses and was the casting director for movies like Dangal, Tubelight, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kaabil among others. Chhabra's name has now cropped up in the ongoing #MeToo movement, in which he has been accused by aspiring actors. After allegations against him, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to inform that he has cut all ties with Chhabra.

I neither have any #metoo stories nor evidence about mukesh Chhabra . I cut off ties with him for lot’s of reasons related to casting and reasons that i don’t feel the need to put out in public domain . — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 13, 2018

Chhabra has cast for Anurag’s movies like Mukkabaaz, Masaan (producer), Gangs of Wasseypur and others. Anurag in his tweet states that he doesn’t have any #MeToo stories against Chhabra and there are a lot of reasons for him cutting off ties with him. But the filmmaker's tweet comes after allegations against the casting director.

Speaking of the allegations against Chhabra, an aspiring actor, who gave an audition for a film in 2015, reveals, "He asked me to enact a scene which had the hero and the heroine hugging each other. Under the pretext of showing me how the scene should be performed, he grabbed me hard and felt me up. I could feel his hand on my butt. I was shell-shocked and immediately withdrew. He realised [my trepidation] and started vehemently apologising. At one point, he said, I thought you were fine with it because other girls are." The girl didn't eventually get cast in the film.

Another girl told the tabloid that she had auditioned for in 2017 for a Varun Dhawan film and Chhabra told her that she has to compromise and get physical with people in power. He also told her that he isn’t promising her that people who compromise get selected. He invited her to meet at a hotel that night.

A few weeks ago, there were reports that all is not well on the sets of Chhabra’s directorial debut Kizie Aur Manny. It was said that Sushant Singh Rajput was getting too friendly with newcomer Sanjana Sanghi and she wasn’t comfortable about it. Reportedly, the shoot of the film was also stalled and the reason was said to be Sushant's familiarity. However, Chhabra later tweeted a clarification on it.