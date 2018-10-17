MeToo: Bappi Lahiri asks 'why now?'

Singer Bappi Lahiri believes that women who are victims of sexual harassment should have shared their stories when the incident occurred. Lahiri thinks that the victims would get due justice for it. At the music launch of Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke, the singer was interacting with the media, along with the film’s director, Partho Ghosh, and the cast.

When asked about the #MeToo movement, he said: “The #MeToo movement has been happening in Hollywood as well, but in India, women are bringing out decade-old incidents in the media and social media.” He also added that in India people respect women, whether it is “our mother, sister, daughter or a wife.” Lahiri also said that he lives in the US for six months every year, but he thinks there’s no other country with a culture like India.

"So, my point is that when it happened to those women, then why they didn't file FIRs immediately? If all these things would have been revealed earlier, they would have got due justice for it. Now we are launching the music of 'Mausam Ikrar Ke Do Pal Pyar Ke' and if we talk about this film 10 years later, then it is of no use," he had said.