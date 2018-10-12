MeToo: Bhushan Kumar refutes claims of seeking sexual favours

On Friday, an anonymous account on Twitter accused music baron Bhushan Kumar of making inappropriate behaviour and indecent sexual proposal in exchange of professional favours. As per the Twitter user's narration, the T-series honcho proposed her a three-film deal with his banner if she promised her an equation of both professional relationship and personal 'pleasure'. Bhushan has now reacted to the allegations and issued a statement.

"I am appalled and anguished to know that my name has been dragged in this metoo by some anonymous person(s). The allegations against me are bad on the face of it. I have enjoyed an impeccable reputation and have always maintained professionalism. The tweet has been used as a tool to defame me and malign my reputation. I have taken this allegation very seriously and lodging a complaint with the cyber cell of the Mumbai Police to track the mysterious people(s) whose twitter handles have disappeared within seconds of uploading the malicious tweet. I’ll take all such actions as I will be legally advised," his statement reads.

In case you missed out where it began, read it below.

After Nana Patekar, Subhash Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Alok Nath to name a few, Kumar is a prominent Bollywood figure to have been dragged into the controversy.

Watch this space for more updates.