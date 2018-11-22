MeToo: Casting director Vicky Sidana booked post actress Kritika Sharma files an FIR

Just when we thought that the #MeToo wave in Bollywood is dying down, an update on the case keeps the movement alive. The offenders are now being legally shamed. A while ago, actress, Kritika Sharma had accused the casting director, Vicky Sidana of sexual harassment.

The actress had accused Vicky Sidana on the pretext of fixing her meeting with Sonu Ki Titu Sweety director, Luv Ranjan. Well, she had tried to file a complaint back then but the Versova Police station denied filing the case against the accused, Vicky Sidana.

The actress later proceeded by sending a complaint to the Ministry of Home Affairs, with the help of her lawyer. In an update to the same, an FIR has been registered against Vicky under the IPC sections of 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 406(criminal breach of trust).

Vicky Sidana, however, had denied all the allegations implied on him as he had said that this is being done only to malign his reputation. His lawyer has meanwhile revealed that they have filed a defamation case against Kritika.

Vicky has been a part of many popular Bollywood films like Special 26, Baby MS Dhoni: the Untold Story, Drishyam, Pyaar Ka Punchnama and many more, as a casting director.