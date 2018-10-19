MeToo chases Vikas Bahl: Bombay HC to hear testimony of Phantom Films' employee

Film director Vikaas Bahl moved the Bombay High Court with a Rs 10-crore defamation suit against Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, his former partners of Phantom Films. Reports said that he even asked the court to direct the duo from making any statements about him to the media or any other platform.

Director #VikasBahl files a defamation suit in Bombay HC against Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane and others seeking directions for them to take back their statements, tweets and articles against him. Bahl also seeks total compensation of Rs 10 crores from the respondents. pic.twitter.com/fYjh85jPzR — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Bahl was accused by a former employee of Phantom Films of sexual assault and on October 17, the Bombay High Court ordered him to add the alleged victim as a party to the suit. Reports said that Justice SJ Kathawalla will be hearing the victim on October 19 in-chamber. The court also ordered the Anurag Kashyap and Vikram Motwane to be present at the time of the hearing.

A report on Live Law said that comments made by actress Kangana Ranaut were cited on the suit, but she was not called in to be a party for this case. A number of media houses that published the allegations charged against Bahl have been made a party to the suit. As a result, the editors of Deccan Chronicle, Economic Times and Huffington Post were made respondents.

On the other hand I vehemently deny to have stayed silent on the issue & not doing anything about it for years. Can’t explain further to people who don’t understand due process, legalities. Have been resilient through all accusations , keep flinging them my way. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

The accused was named and shamed a long time back. For people who don’t read the details & only the headlines, I have no response. A lot of women work with me and have been around , I am answerable to them & they stand witness to our actions &our struggle to do the right thing. — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) October 10, 2018

Since the allegations against Bahl surfaced, via the #MeToo movement, he stepped down as the director of Super 30, a film starring Hrithik Roshan. The actor had refused to work with anyone who was accused of sexual harassment.