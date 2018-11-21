MeToo: Choreographer Ganesh Acharya denies Tanushree Dutta's allegations

As Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her, she also mentioned choreographer Ganesh Acharya's name as a complicit to the incident who was present at the spot but didn't try to stop Nana. In a 12-page long letter, Acharya has now responded to the Maharashtra Women's Commission wherein he denies all allegations brought against Patekar and himself.

As per Tanushree, the harassment took place while she was shooting for a song on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss. Acharya has now claimed that the song was shot in presence of hundred odd people and Tanushree came up with no complaints after the rehearsal.

"This wasn't a solo dance as alleged by Dutta. In fact, it was a well-planned group song with a 100 odd performers/dancers in the background and her in the lead role. The rehearsals took place from March 17-20, 2008 at Shrique Hall under my supervision. Several assistant dancers were teaching her the steps during these rehearsals. My team and I had to undergo a lot of hardships due to her finical nature. At the time of rehearsals, she did not report any grievance about performing with actor Nana Patekar," he wrote.

Tanushree had also slammed Nana saying he had nothing to do with that particular song but still came in the frame purposefully.

"She was fully aware of it. During the filming of the song, Patekar and Dutta were performing in front of more than 200 members which included the dancers, my client, crew members, director, assistant directors, producer and the audience," the response reads.

Earlier, Nana also responded to MWC but kept his version discrete.