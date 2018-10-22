MeToo: CINTAA member Taapsee Pannu wants to 'clean up the dirt'

The outcry over sexual harassment has spread like wildfire across Bollywood, with several shocking cases coming to light. Following this, the Cine and TV Artists Association’s (CINTAA) has formed a committee with members dealing with sexual harassment cases and speaking to survivors. The jury, which includes celebs like Renuka Shahane and Amole Gupte, has now added actor Taapsee Pannu as a new member.

Addressing the on-going issue, Taapsee lauded the courage of the women who have come out in the open with their stories. Expressing her concerns further, she also asserted that she, as a member of CINTAA, would strive to create a ‘cleaner workplace’.

“This industry gives us our bread and butter and it needs to be a clean workplace because, as they say, work is worship. We need to clean up the dirt,” she told in a recent interview.

Elaborating on the plans and on what the first meeting would be like, the actor informed, “We are yet to decide our guidelines: Is it damage control or prevention? Both points will be discussed at our first meeting, including what we can do for the survivors and how to prevent such instances happening in the future. The idea is to bring together a bunch of people, not just actresses but even those working behind the scenes to talk about such issues.”

She also added that every industry has its own #MeToo stories.

“Just because we are in front of the camera, we get talked about more. But people shouldn’t judge the film industry on the basis of a few sexual offenders,” she said.