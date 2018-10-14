MeToo effect: Female filmmakers decide to not work with proven offenders

The #MeToo movement has taken the country by storm as with each passing day we see a new name from different walks of life being accused of sexual misconduct. The movement is gaining strength and people are coming out in open to support the cause and what can be seen as a major step taken till date, prominent female filmmakers have come forward and taken a firm stand on the sexual harassment existing in the industry.

As the whole moment is currently in news, prominent female filmmakers like Alankrita Shrivastava, Gauri Sinde, Kiran Rao, Konkana Sen Sharma, Meghna Gulzar, Nandita Das, Nitya Mehra, Reema Kagti, Ruchi Narain, Shonali Bose and Zoya Akhtar have decided not to work with proven offenders and have urged others from the industry too support their cause. Actor-director Konkana Sen Sharma took to Twitter to show her support to the cause and has released a statement on behalf of the others.

Indeed it’s a big step taken by the women from the industry. It will be interesting to see if others from the industry will follow the stand taken by these prominent names.Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on the #MeToo movement.