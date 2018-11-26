image
Monday, November 26th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Farhan Akhtar opens up on Sajid Khan's case, says silence would be hypocritical

Bollywood

#MeToo: Farhan Akhtar opens up on Sajid Khan's case, says silence would be hypocritical

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   November 26 2018, 10.51 am
back
BollywoodEntertainmentfarhan akhtarMeTooSajid Khan
nextAmitabh Bachchan cherishes the 'gold' gifted by Mary Kom
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Akshay Kumar dodges questions on Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar

#MeToo: IFTDA to announce decisions for Sajid Khan and Alok Nath's cases in a week

#MeToo: Vinta Nanda ready to forgive Alok Nath if he shows 'remorse'