MeToo: Farhan Akhtar opens up on Sajid Khan's case, says silence would be hypocritical

Even though the #MeToo movement had a delayed start in Bollywood, it managed to expose many. Certain names that cropped up were shocking to say the least. One such name was of filmmaker Sajid Khan. His former assistant Saloni Chopra took to Twitter to narrate the terrifying story of the harassment she suffered at the hands of Sajid. Since then, he has stepped down from the director’s post of upcoming film Housefull 4 and a case against him is underway with IFTDA. While sister Farah Khan was in a state of shock to know about her brother’s behavior, cousin Farhan Akhtar says that silence will not do any good to the situation.

At the ‘We The Women’ event held in Mumbai, Farhan spoke at length about these #MeToo allegations against Sajid. “If I did know I would've spoken about it way before the story broke. There was this certain guilt about that. How could this be going on and I had no idea? So there were conflicted emotions,” Farhan said.

“It was surprise, disappointment and strangely, because when it's a member of your family, you also feel a certain level of guilt. It's happened to all of us in the past when we hear something like this and say 'but how come someone so close to him didn't know'.”

Farhan, who has always been vocal about the evils in society, feels that it would have been wrong on his part if he kept mum on this case. “Every time something like this has happened in the public domain, I've been very vocal with my opinion. When it came to someone within my family, I felt silence on that front would be very, very hypocritical,” he quoted.

Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) is yet to rule in Sajid Khan’s case.