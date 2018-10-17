MeToo: Flora Saini sends defamation notice to producer Gaurang Doshi

Stree actress Flora Saini recently spoke of being sexually assaulted by producer Gaurang Doshi. In a Facebook post, she shared a horrific incident from the past, along with pictures that showed bruise marks on her face. She even claimed that he would never allow her to work in the industry due to which she got replaced in movies and was avoided by people.

Owing to this, Gaurang Doshi stated to a daily that the court had acquitted him of all the charges in the complaint filed against him by Flora. He also claimed that she did this to gain publicity.

He even told a web portal that Flora approached the court for this case long back, but her application was rejected. Now, she's sent a defamation notice to him. She has shared a picture of the legal notice on her Twitter account.