MeToo: Fox Star ousts Mukesh Chhabra as director of Kizie Aur Manny

Well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra is the latest one to come under the radar of #MeToo movement. Four women came out in open to place allegations of sexual harassment against the renowned casting director of Bollywood. However, Chhabra has vehemently denied all the allegations with a statement on social media. He stated that he will opt for the legal recourse to save his reputation from being tarnished.

Now, in the wake of these developments, Fox Star Studios, which is producing his directorial debut, Kizie Aur Manny has suspended him from his position, until the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) concludes its inquiry into the serious accusations levelled against him.

The movie in question, marks his debut as a director and stars Sushant Singh Rajput and newbie Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles. Well, Sushant too faced charges of making his co-star “uncomfortable while filming” on sets. He dismissed them by saying that it is a “well-timed and agenda-driven smear campaign.

Later, Sushant’s Twitter account lost its blue tick verification, and reports spread around that Twitter took action owing to his misconduct. However, today, he clarified that his blue tick had gone missing since September 5 and it’s got nothing to do with the recent happenings. Not just that, he went a step ahead and shared his personal conversation with his female lead, as proof.

With, both Chhabra and Rajput finding themselves in a lurch, it’s going to be a tough road ahead for the movie.