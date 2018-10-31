MeToo: Govinda lauds the platform and calls for keeping it truthful

The #MeToo movement has taken the country by storm. From Bollywood to politics to business, sexual harassment stories have shocked the whole nation. Many Bollywood stars have spoken about the movement and have supported it. Recently, the Hero No. 1 of Bollywood, Govinda, was asked the ongoing movement.

The actor, who has been in the industry for more than three decades, said, "After I left politics, I don't touch controversial things as people should not think that I am joining politics again. I am a very hard and harsh person, I speak what's there in my heart. But if you have got a platform where you can say the truth then it is not at all wrong."

Well, Govinda clearly didn't speak much about the #MeToo movement. Looks like he doesn't want any controversy surrounding him especially when he is gearing up for the release of his movie, Rangeela Raja. He was last seen on the big screen in FryDay which failed to make a mark at the box office. Let's wait and watch what will be the faith of Rangeela Raja.