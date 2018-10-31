image
Wednesday, October 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Govinda lauds the platform and calls for keeping it truthful

Bollywood

#MeToo: Govinda lauds the platform and calls for keeping it truthful

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 30 2018, 11.41 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentFrydayGovindaMeTooRangeela Rajasexual assault
nextArjun Kapoor on Janhvi and Khushi: We don't pretend everything's okay
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Sourav Ganguly questions BCCI and CoA's handling of Rahul Johri's case

#MeToo: The Sky Is Pink maker Shonali Bose warns against male bashing

#MeToo: Suhel Seth’s contract with Tata Sons terminated