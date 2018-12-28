MeToo: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan teaches son Aryan Khan about respect

The #MeToo movement was probably the best thing to have happened to Bollywood in 2018. It exposed predators and let victims put up a great show of courage. In other words, movements like this are the bi-product of deep-rooted gender prejudice which leads to women being deprived of the respect and the social rights they deserve. Respect is the key here. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently opened up about the same, shared what he teaches his son Aryan Khan in this aspect.

"I teach my 21-year-old son that disrespecting a person is not okay, and I don’t mean beating or the kind of things that #MeToo has brought out. I’m talking about basic respect. I’ve been married for 30 years — I’ve never looked into my wife’s purse. I still knock on the bedroom door if she’s changing; I knock on my daughter’s bedroom door. They know it’s me, but this is their space," he said, during a conversation with Indian Express. Doesn't that say it all?

Shah Rukh, in fact, is known for his chivalry towards his female companions. "Some of my women friends, whom I have known for years, find me too formal at times. But there is no romance and love without respect," he says, adding that he has been treating his wife and female friends this way forever.

A superstar's stardom is something youngsters always look up to. Here's hoping they are rather inspired by the values they melt into us!