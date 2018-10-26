image
Friday, October 26th 2018
English
#MeToo: Housefull 4 hit again, junior artist allegedly molested on set

Bollywood

#MeToo: Housefull 4 hit again, junior artist allegedly molested on set

Debanu DasDebanu Das   October 26 2018, 12.04 pm
back
#MeToo movementAkshay KumarHousefull 4MeTooNana PatekarSajid KhanSexual Harassment
nextShahid Kapoor to recreate Arjun Reddy as Kabir Singh
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Milind Soman points to the fashion industry, urges models to speak out

#MeToo: Amala Paul accuses Susi Ganesan of double meaning talk, inappropriate contact

#MeToo: TV actress Sonal Vengurlekar accuses casting director Raja Bajaj of sexual harassment