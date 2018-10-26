MeToo: Housefull 4 hit again, junior artist allegedly molested on set

The #Metoo movement is engulfing people, institutions and movies. While many heads are rolling, movies too are taking a hit, with lead stars refusing to work with those accused of sexual harassment. One film that has been plagued is Housefull 4. The cast and crew drew much flak for continuing with business as usual even after one of their stars, Nana Patekar was accused by Tanushree Dutta of alleged sexual harassment. In fact, it was this accusation that kick-started the #Metoo movement in India. But there’s more bad news for the film.

Mumbai: A female junior artist was allegedly molested by a man, who was among six men who were manhandling another junior artist, at the sets of film Housefull 4 at Chitrakoot studio, last night. FIR has been registered. — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

Was sitting with a colleague when suddenly 2 men Pawan Shetty&Sagar&4 others came&tried to take away my colleague forcefully. They also threatened. I tried to stop them. Shetty started pushing me&touched my pvt parts. I've filed a molestation case. I want him behind bars: Victim pic.twitter.com/nDQ8uPSQ2q — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

An ANI report points to a case of sexual harassment on the sets of the Akshay Kumar film. The victim claims she was manhandled on the sets at a studio in Chitrakoot. An FIR has been registered in the case. In her complaint, the lady has named a Pawan Kumar and Sagar who was among 6 men who assaulted her.

Housefull 4 is already embroiled in controversy. The film’s director Sajid Khan has been accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. The severe accusation forced the makers of the film, to drop him as director. The film’s shooting will resume with Farhad Samji at the helm.

After trouble began to mount on the film, lead actor Akshay Kumar too asked the producers to stall shooting till allegations against the director are investigated.