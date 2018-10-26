MeToo: Housefull 4 makers release a statement about employee's molestation

On Friday morning, a report circulated on the social media that a female junior artist was molested by two men on the sets of Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4. The victim named two men - Pawan Shetty and Sagar - and claimed that the former pushed her and touched her private part. Now the makers of the film have given a clarification on the scenario.

Mumbai: A female junior artist was allegedly molested by a man, who was among six men who were manhandling another junior artist, at the sets of film Housefull 4 at Chitrakoot studio, last night. FIR has been registered. — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2018

Manoj Mitra, Executive Producer of Housefull 4 stated, “It is disheartening to hear about this incident. As an Executive producer, I would like to clarify that the recent incident that showed up in the news related to the sets of Housefull 4, is something that evidently didn’t happen on the sets or during the shoot; it took place off the sets and hence I have to state that it is beyond our capabilities. I would also like to clarify that Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh had packed up way before this incident occurred. It was their personal matter and nothing related to our film shoot.”

The head of the dancers named Raman Dave said, “There was some argument between the boys which happened post pack up outside the set and the girl tried to save one of the males who was her friend, she tried to stop the fight but unfortunately it was a heated argument and during the course of this fight the boys happen to push her away to stay out of the fight. We have learned that the argument was between the dancers and Pawan Shetty (who is an outsider) and nothing to do with our film. I had left from the shoot but my set attendant Sandra was there on the set and even she has mentioned that nothing happened on the set. All the details reported about this incident failed to be true and it did not happen on our sets.”

Something is surely not right with Housefull 4, first the sexual harassment claims against Sajid Khan because of which the director was dropped for the movie and now these reports of the junior artist being molested. Let’s hope that the movie hits the screens smoothly.