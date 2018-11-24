MeToo: IFTDA to announce decisions for Sajid Khan and Alok Nath's cases in a week

B-Town biggies like Sajid Khan and Alok Nath couldn’t escape the #MeToo movement that has taken the industry by storm. Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) had earlier issued notices on the two seeking explanations of the allegations levelled on them. Finally, the association, along with its mother body, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) will deliver the findings in both the cases within a week.

“We cannot handle the case as both Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar are members of CINTAA. One of the parties should be our member. We have cases of Sajid Khan and TV producer-writer and we have taken their cases. As far as Sajid’s case is concerned we have heard both the parties, Sajid and the girls. ICC will sit in a week’s time and take a call on the judgment and the federation will be there, along with the lawyers,” Ashoke Pandit, President of IFTDA, told PTI.

Commenting on Alok’s case, Pandit added, “We heard the TV producer-writer day before yesterday, ICC heard her. Alok Nath has not come, we have informed him thrice. His lawyer has sent a letter saying, he will not attend. If he wants to, he will attend the office bearer meeting of IFTDA, which is not possible. ICC will take a call, both the decisions will be made within a week.”

He also went on to say that both, FWICE and IFTDA, are working towards creating a ‘safe, formal and dignified’ workplace for women.

“We are creating awareness and that arrogance of power will not be allowed. We have women in a lot of departments, not just acting. We are entering into mass media and educational institutions that are related to our industry. We want to make next-generation aware about these things.”

“The workplace has to be safe, formal, and dignified. We know the mission will take time,” he concluded.