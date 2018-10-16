MeToo impact: Yash Raj Films sacks Vice President Ashish Patil

Ashish Patil, YRF’s Vice President – Brand Partnership and Talent Management and the creative head of Y-Films, has been terminated from his services. Recently, in the wake of #MeToo movement, an anonymous woman had alleged that Patil sexually harassed her and asked for sexual favours in exchange of work. After the allegations against him, YRF decided to terminate Patil from all his services and shared the same on Twitter.

Ashish Patil has been with YRF for the past few years. He was the head of Y-Films, a subsidiary company of Yash Raj Films. His innovative and creative ideas led Y-Films reach great success. He was the mastermind behind Y-Films 6 Pack Band. The first bunch of this band featured transgender and the second bunch had disabled kids. Not just that he had also produced movies like Luv Ka The End, Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge, Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Bank Chor under Y-Films. However, Mere Dad Ki Maruti was the only hit.

Apart from movies, Y-Films is also known for web series like Man's World, Band Baaja Baaraat, Love Shots, Ladies Room and Sex Chat With Pappu & Papa (directed by Ashish Patil). Plus, Mr Patil had a great role to play in the success of YRF's social media marketing.

A lot of organisations have tweeted about their employees stepping down or going on a leave after being accused of sexual harassment. But, YRF has rather taken a firm step and cut ties with the one allegedly accused.

