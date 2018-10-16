image
Tuesday, October 16th 2018
English
#MeToo impact: Yash Raj Films sacks Vice President Ashish Patil

Bollywood

#MeToo impact: Yash Raj Films sacks Vice President Ashish Patil

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 16 2018, 11.16 am
back
#MeToo movementAshish PatilBollywoodEntertainmentMeTooTwitterYash Raj FilmsYRF
nextAlia Bhatt in NY to support beau Ranbir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor?
ALSO READ

#MeToo: Journalist Priya Ramani ready to fight MJ Akbar’s defamation case

#MeToo: More trouble for Sajid Khan as IFTDA issues notice to the director

#MeToo: MJ Akbar files a defamation case against journalist who accused him