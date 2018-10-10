MeToo jolt: Alok Nath's lawyer claims he's in tremendous shock

The #MeToo movement has spread like fire with a lot of women from the industry speaking about sexual harassment. Vinta Nanda, producer and writer of 90s show Tara, has accused Alok Nath of rape. She took to her Facebook page to speak about the whole incident that took place around 19 years ago. Alok Nath too has spoken about the allegations on him. He has stated that he can neither deny or agree to the allegations. And now, his lawyer has claimed that the actor is in tremendous shock post this incident.

While talking to Republic TV, the actor’s lawyer, Ashok Saraogi, who is one of the top criminal lawyers, said that Alok Nath is currently in tremendous shock and doctors have advised him bed rest. He also stated that the Hum Aapke Hai Koun actor will hold a press conference after two days.

Meanwhile, not just Vinta Nanda, even actress Sandhya Mridul has opened up about being sexually harassed by Alok Nath while shooting for a telefilm in Kodaikanal. She took to Twitter to describe the horrific incident.

The #MeToo movement reached India thanks to Tanushree Dutta. The actress spoke about how she was sexually harassed by Nana Patekar on the sets of a movie titled Horn Ok Pleassss. Since then, there has been no stopping!