MeToo: Kareena Kapoor Khan lends strong support to the movement

Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to make her radio debut with the show 'What Women Want' on a private FM station. On Tuesday, she was speaking at the show's launch event wherein she also opened up on the #MeToo movement that did quite a lot of unmasking in the Indian entertainment industry and beyond.

"Whoever it is, big or small, it has to be safe. It doesn't matter whether you are the biggest superstar or the smallest, women have to be secure. And the most important thing is that we have to keep this momentum going. We have to keep the conversation alive and once we do that, a lot will change," Kareena said.

Appreciating the woman who showed enough courage to share stories of abuse, she asserted that stands have been taken, discussions are happening and that in itself is a huge change.

The #MeToo movement which reopened with Tanushree Dutta's allegations of sexual misconduct against Nana Patekar dating back to 2009, almost broke a can of worms. The accusers who then spoke up, mentioned names like Sajid Khan, Chetan Bhagat, Suhail Seth, MJ Akbar, Kailash Kher and Alok Nath to name a few.

