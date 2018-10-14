Metoo: Luv Ranjan finds support in Nushrat Bharucha and Sonnalli Seygall

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama filmmaker, Luv Ranjan, had recently been outed as a sexual predator in the ongoing #MeToo movement. Reacting to this, his Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actor Nushrat Bharucha took to social media to defend Luv Ranjan. Bharucha has acted in four of Ranjan's films which is why she feels like she has authority over the matter. One of the statements in her lengthy posts reads, "I was the first girl cast in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and I have been an actress in all of his films ever since. So, one can view this in two ways: either I am too close to see things objectively, or, I am one of the few people who, without a doubt, can tell you who this man really is." Have a look at the full statement here:

This is my story. I stand by Luv sir. pic.twitter.com/lqNBAjrQgt — Nushrat Bharucha (@NushratBharucha) October 13, 2018

Another actor, Sonnalli Seygall, also posted on social media as to how Luv Ranjan is 'one of the nicest' men out there. Here's her full statement.

Several #MeToo allegations have piled-up against eminent personalities from the film fraternity. Many actors are now going off the beaten path and have distanced themselves from working with the alleged predators, including Akshay Kumar, whosedirector Sajid Khan was also accused of sexual misconduct.