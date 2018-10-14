image
Sunday, October 14th 2018
English
#Metoo: Luv Ranjan finds support in Nushrat Bharucha and Sonnalli Seygall

Bollywood

#Metoo: Luv Ranjan finds support in Nushrat Bharucha and Sonnalli Seygall

Almas KhateebAlmas Khateeb   October 14 2018, 7.58 pm
back
BollywoodControversiesEntertainmentLuv RanjanNushrat BharuchaPyaar Ka PunchnamaSonnalli SeygallSonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety
next#MeToo effect: Female filmmakers decide to not work with proven offenders
ALSO READ

Badhaai Ho gets a new release date, to have a premature release. Deets Inside

Sonam Kapoor goes Monochrome!

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri mark their presence at Zoya Akhtar’s birthday bash