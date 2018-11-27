MeToo: Mahesh Bhupathi calls Sajid Khan 'rude and vulgar', says wife Lara Dutta witnessed all

Several B-Town biggies have been named and shamed in the wake of the ongoing #MeToo movement. Among all, filmmaker Sajid Khan stands as the one who has been accused by multiple women. After actors like Dia Mirza and Bipasha Basu terming Khan’s behaviour as ‘obnoxious and sexist’, one more celebrity has opened up on his behaviour.

Sajid Khan had directed Housefull and Lara Dutta was a part of it. The former Miss Universe hasn’t shared her thoughts on this as yet, but it’s her husband Mahesh Bhupathi who has narrated an incident from past involving Sajid.

Talking about the incident, he said, “We were in London at that time. She would come home and her closest friend was her hairdresser and they both would be complaining about how one of her co-stars was being treated by the director. Rude, vulgar.”

“I told her, ‘You guys are all complicit. All the four of you, who were in the film, were listening to what he was saying and not telling him it’s not ok. So, at some level you guys are complicit and she agreed,” he added.

Post the sexual harassment allegations, Khan stepped down as the director of Housefull 4, the shooting of which wrapped up a few days back. Just recently, Akshay Kumar, who is the film’s lead, was also asked to share his opinion on the same. However, the actor chose to dodge the question.