MeToo movement: Aamir Khan breaks silence, backs out of Mogul

Not long ago, superstars Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan were both quizzed about the ongoing Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar sexual abuse controversy at the trailer launch of Thugs of Hindostan. Probably not to embroil in a debate, they chose not to comment, eventually drawing flak on social media. But looks like Aamir's own forthcoming film now demands him to break his silence.

Mogul is one of Aamir's most touted films on his to-do list. As per sources, he was to begin shooting for the film soon. But in light of the ongoing #MeToo movement, Mogul director Subhash Kapoor's name came up once more. Subhash, in the past, had allegedly sexually assaulted actor Geetika Tyagi. A video of her slapping Kapoor had also gone viral. While the case is under judicial proceedings, Tyagi thought it fit to remind Aamir of it once more.

Khan has now released an official statement, declaring that he is disassociating himself from the film. The statement, however, names no personality or film.

Mogul went to Aamir after Akshay Kumar chose to walk out of it owing to creative differences. With Aamir quitting it as well, we aren't sure the film is working out, at least not anytime soon!