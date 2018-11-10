MeToo movement: Niharika Singh recollects her experiences with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhushan Kumar

The #MeToo movement has taken India by storm. From film industry to politics to business, every sector has reported stories of sexual harassment and misconduct. There are many actresses who have shared their ordeal on the social media and the Miss Lovely actress Niharika Singh has come out with her story. Niharika has opened up about the ongoing #MeToo movement and has shared her experiences with Nawazuddin and Bhushan Kumar. Journalist Sandhya Menon posted a series of tweet sharing the Niharika’s story.

Niharika writes of her experience with Bhushan Kumar stating that after her a signing amount, the producer messaged her saying he wants to know her more and that they should meet up. The actress replied asking the producer to make it a double date with her boyfriend and Bhushan wife. She also wrote of a time when Nawazuddin came to her house and grabbed her. She tried to push him but gave up after coercion.

Speaking of Sajid Khan, she claimed that the director was dating an actress and used to brag saying actress wouldn’t be able to stay in Bollywood without him. Niharika also revealed that Sajid once predicted that she would commit suicide.

The former Miss India was in the news a few months ago too prior to the release of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s memoir that mentioned his relationship with the actress without her consent.

A relationship gone sour, isn’t #MeToo someone needs to recognise the toxic difference before we go picking sides. I stand by #NawazuddinSiddiqui or #Nowaz as a man. — Kubbra Sait (@kubrasait) November 10, 2018

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin's Sacred Games co-star, Kubbra Sait, has supported the actor and has tweeted that she stands with Nawaz.