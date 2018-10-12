MeToo movement: Saloni Chopra welcomes support from Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna

The #MeToo movement has shaken the core of Bollywood .With numerous influential names like Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, saanskari babuji Alok Nath, Subhash Ghai and Rajat Kapoor coming under the scanner, it is a tough time for the industry. The latest to be accused is Housefull 4 director Sajid Khan. For the uninitiated, actress Saloni Chopra, who assisted Sajid in 2010, penned a long post exposing the filmmaker.

Appalled hearing multiple incidents of harassment and it is truly horrific to hear what these women have been through. Everyone involved in Housefull needs to take a firm stance on this issue. This cannot go on. — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 12, 2018

Well, Sajid Khan on Friday stepped down as the director of Akshay Kumar film Housefull 4 amid the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him and took to his Twitter handle to share the same. We also saw Akshay stating that he has requested the producers of the film to cancel the shoot and investigate in the matter. On the other hand, his wife Twinkle too expressed that strict action must be taken.

Its disturbing, the other all so similar accounts from women. I’m sorry I didn’t talk earlier. Thanks @mrsfunnybones @akshaykumar for taking abuse seriously. Evidently @SimplySajidK has chosen to deflect instead of apologize. I’m not surprised. — Saloni Chopra (@redheadchopra) October 12, 2018

Now as per a latest update, Saloni Chopra through Twitter has thanked Twinkle and Akshay for taking a stand and having her back. But that’s not it as she also mentioned how the alleged accused Sajid diverted the topic and not apologise.

One after another many women are coming forth and sharing their horrifying experiences with an aim to punish the accused. We hope justice is served.