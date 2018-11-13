MeToo movement: Vinta Nanda reacts to Alok Nath expulsion from CINTAA

After the #MeToo movement started gaining momentum in India, producer Vinta Nanda spoke up how around 19 years ago, actor Alok Nath had raped her. After Vinta’s allegations, a lot of other industry employees spoke about Nath’s misbehaviour with them. Owing to all the allegations CINTAA, on Wednesday, decided to expel Alok Nath. The official Twitter handle of CINTAA tweeted this decision.

In view of the various allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against Mr. Alok Nath, after due diligence and consideration, the Exec. Committee of #cintaa has decided to expel him from the Association. @sushant_says @renukashahane @FIA_actors @sagaftra @RichaChadha pic.twitter.com/tcNgooWLW6 — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) November 13, 2018

Vinta, who would clearly be happy about it, told The Quint, “It’s a very big step for an industry body to take and it’s a landmark and unprecedented step. It’s a great move in terms of establishing a system and sending a very clear message that everyone is accountable. No matter how late or early it is, if you are a part of an industry, you are accountable. This was not the case in the past when everyone was acting with impunity and getting away with anything. It’s much larger than just my case. It’s a very broad statement, all-encompassing the many complaints that have come. There are hundreds of complaints coming to the Screenwriters’ Association ever since the ICs were formed; there is the Indian Television and Director’s Association. Unfortunately, he was not a member with those associations, so they would not expel him but I do believe this is a very solid, collective call being taken by CINTAA, because they are fully supported by all other associations as well.”

The #MeToo movement spread like wildfire in India after Tanushree Dutta spoke up about being sexually harassed on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss by Nana Patekar. The actress received a lot of support from the industry and owing to the allegations, Patekar was replaced in Housefull 4.