MeToo: Mumbai court dismisses Alok Nath's plea

In the wake of the on-going #MeToo movement which is spreading like a wildfire, Bollywood’s sanskaari Alok Nath also stands among those accused of sexual harassment. After writer Vinta Nanda alleged rape by Alok Nath, his wife and he claimed that the accusations were false malicious and filed a defamation case against Nanda. The actor made a plea to the Mumbai court seeking an injunction on Nanda from speaking publicly about the allegations levelled on him. The latest update on the same states that the court has rejected the plea.

Dismissing the order, the court observed that Alok and his wife, who is a defendant number one in the case, cannot claim to have been defamed and thereby it can’t pass the injunction order against Nanda at this stage.

Responding to the same, Nanda’s lawyer Dhruti Kapadia said, “I am very glad that the court has passed this order. More women will come out and speak up now."

Nanda accused Alok of rape and narrated her horrifying ordeal in a lengthy Facebook post. She further filed a complaint at a police station in Mumbai and wrote to PM Modi urging for help in the case. She also approached the National Commission for Women later.