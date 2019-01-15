MeToo: Munna Bhai 3 on hold due to allegations against Rajkumar Hirani?

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been accused of sexual harassment by an assistant during the shooting of Sanju. The alleged assault apparently took place over six months in 2018. This allegation is being subjected to a serious investigation, due to which Hirani's Munna Bhai 3 has been put on hold by VVC Films and the founder, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film won't move forward if Hirani is found guilty during the proceedings. A source close to the filmmaker recently revealed the same to a publication.

"In a meeting in late December, it was decided that Fox would pull the plug on Munna Bhai 3 if Hirani was found guilty. The studio stands in solidarity with the survivor. VVC Films too has taken the matter seriously and dropped Hirani's name from the promotional material of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. An ICC set up by VVC Films will investigate the matter. Munna Bhai 3, however, by default, is on hold till Hirani gets a clean chit."

In an earlier released statement, Rajkumar Hirani had termed the allegations as a "false malicious and mischievous story". Here's the filmmaker's full statement:

"I was completely shocked when these allegations were brought to my notice about two months back. I had suggested immediately that it is essential to take this matter to any committee or legal body. The complainant has chosen to go to the media instead. I want to very strongly state that this is a false malicious and mischievous story being spread with the sole intention of destroying my reputation."