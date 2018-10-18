MeToo: Nana Patekar chimes the same tune as before

The #MeToo movement in India is in full swing post the Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy. It was only at the beginning of October, when Tanushree Dutta laid some serious accusations on actor Nana Patekar, stating how he harassed her 10 years ago, on the sets of Horn Ok Please in the year 2008. The controversy spread like fire and invited a lot of other women to speak up and expose their offenders.

Ever since then, Nana Patekar has been, constantly, asked for a statement on his behalf for his actions. The senior actor has been successfully dodging and avoiding the media and has remained silent on Tanushree’s allegations.

Cine and Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) had sent a notice to the actor asking for an explanation on his behaviour and were pressurising him to speak up ever since the controversy stirred. However, it’s only today that the actor has sent a detailed statement to CINTAA, stating that all the allegations which are being claimed by Tanushree are absolutely false and baseless. He also stated that he is seeking the legal procedure against the actress through his lawyer.