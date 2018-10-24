MeToo: NCW wants speedy investigation in Vinta Nanda case against Alok Nath

After #MeToo movement started gaining momentum in India, producer-writer Vinta Nanda accused Alok Nath for raping her 19 years ago. She has also filed a complaint against the actor and Nath has filed a defamation case against her. Now according to a report in Indian Express, National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Maharashtra’s Director General of Police (DGP) to ensure speedy investigation in the case and personally look into it.

The Commission has asked the DGP to take action on it within 15 days. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma has written a letter to Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar. The letter reads, “The complainant has shared the horrendous incident that took place in 1999 through a social media post… I, therefore, refer the matter to you in terms of section 10 of NCW Act, 1990, to personally intervene for proper investigation in the matter. NCW may be kindly apprised regarding action taken in the matter within 15 days.”

After #MeToo movement hit India, NCW has come up with an email id, ncw.metoo@gmail.com, where complaints can be registered to deal with all cases of sexual assault or harassment. Nanda’s complaint is the sixth one to reach NCW.

Nanda has filed a police complaint against Nath, but an FIR has still not been filed. She quoted, “I am given to believe there will be certain investigations before filing the FIR…. I expect the NCW will be a very solid support system to me, going by the way it has stood up for many others recently.”

