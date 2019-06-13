Divya Ramnani June 13 2019, 4.12 pm June 13 2019, 4.12 pm

It was in the year 2018 that Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta opened up on her tragic encounter with veteran star Nana Patekar. She accused him of sexual misconduct, which happened on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in the year 2009. Well, the rest is history. Now, there has been a shocking development on this matter. The police investigation that was being done over this case has now come to an end, as they have shut the case. The cops have closed the case on the basis of ‘no prima facie case against Patekar’.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Police has filed a ‘B’ summary report that gives a clean chit to Nana Patekar. According to ANI, a ‘B’ summary report is filed at the time when there’s not enough evidence for the police to move further with the investigation. Nana Patekar's lawyer, Sujay Kantawala, in a conversation with in.com, revealed more information on this case. He was quoted saying, “The Police has submitted its B summary report to the magistrate where they revealed that they have got no evidence against Nana Patekar. This is a major setback to Tanushree and some relief for Nana. However, this is not the end of the case as it is on the magistrate if we want to consider the reports provided by the Police or to cancel it. The complainant (Tanushree) has the right to file a counter complaint in this case and it will be interesting to see how it goes."

Upon being asked if Nana would file a defamation case against Tanushree, he said, “Honestly speaking, the defamation cases take a very long time. I have seen many cases run for years in the court. I don’t know what he is currently thinking about it.”

We wonder how Tanushree will react to this news since she has always been firm on her stand against Nana Patekar. In the past, she said, “Everyone knows about Nana Patekar that he has always been disrespectful towards women. People in the industry know about his background... that he has beaten actresses, he has molested them, his behaviour with women has always been crude but no publication has printed anything about it.”

