MeToo: Now get ready for the exposé of this Superstar by an A lister

The recent allegations on biggies like Sajid Khan, Nana Patekar, Vikas Bahl, Luv Ranjan and many others have shocked one and all. Bollywood currently is in a mess as the #MeToo movement has hit it like a tornado. Well, amidst small actress coming out and sharing their stories, we now hear that an A-list actress is soon going to come out and expose another A-list actor.

A report published in Deccan Chronicles sheds light on this. Apparently, the A-list actor is the one whose films are based on social issues and he is the one who always talks about bringing a change in the society. He is a family man and loves his kids and wife dearly. However, he is also the one who has been a player in the past. His stories of philandering from the 90s are quite famous and he has been linked to many girls.

Well, we ain’t sure who the man is, but if he happens to be someone from the most elite circle, then it will be the biggest controversy of this year.

The #MeToo movement that began in the West gained momentum in India only after Tanushree Dutta levied charges of sexual harassment against Nana Patekar. We now look forward to what turn does this movement take!