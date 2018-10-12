MeToo: Parineeti Chopra not in favour of stalling films

In the film fraternity and beyond, the #MeToo movement is stirring a revolution. While it is disheartening to see the number of women who hid their stories of abuse all these days (and the real number of survivors who are yet to come out might be many times higher), it gives us great strength to see the women who are breaking the silence, with one story at a time. In Bollywood itself, what started off as a debate concerning Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar has elevated itself many notches higher, including big names like Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl and Subhash Kapoor. Incidentally, all these three filmmakers had their respective projects going on. But now, the films seem uncertain as their actors refuse to collaborate with directors possessing such serious allegations against themselves.

Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar recently halted shoot of Super 30 and Housefull 4 respectively. They were lauded for their stand. But actor Parineeti Chopra believes, calling off a film only puts many people's jobs at stake.

"Today, many shoots have been halted. I don't think that's a solution. Because the film should continue. Maybe with a new director. Maybe with a replacement actor. But there are too many involved (in a film). It's like, you want to shut down the channel because a channel head has been named. Not at all? How can it be? You have to only punish the offender," Parineeti said, while promoting her upcoming release Namaste England.

She also feels that there are less chances of acquiring evidence against the accused. "A lot of people are saying, we will not work with this person till they are proven. But how to prove? I am finding a loophole in that. How will you ever prove that something like that has happened? Especially something that has happened in the '90s when there were no mobile phones or CCTV cameras that time. Unfortunately, we will have to believe most of the girls who are coming out there and give them the benefit of doubt. That here's someone who I think is speaking the truth. Any person who I fee has been named or at least moral evidence to know that this person is wrong...then I think the only way we can act is not to work with these people," she says.

Nevertheless, she adds that the offender should be punished as seriously as possible.