image
Saturday, December 1st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

#MeToo: Radhika Apte opens up on a producer’s abuse of power

Bollywood

#MeToo: Radhika Apte opens up on a producer’s abuse of power

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   December 01 2018, 5.13 pm
back
AndhadhunBazaarBollywoodEntertainmentGhoulLust storiesNana PatekarPadmanRadhika ApteSacred GamesTanushree Dutta
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Here’s how the bride and groom celebrated their mehndi ceremony
ALSO READ

Radhika Apte: I face rejection every day, I try not to take it personally

Sacred Games: Post the #MeToo storm, shooting of the second season finally begins

Jio MAMI Film Festival 2018: Karan Johar, Radhika Apte hit the red carpet in style!