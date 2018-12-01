MeToo: Radhika Apte opens up on a producer’s abuse of power

Actor Radhika Apte has taken the industry by storm in the past 12 months. 2018 has been a remarkable year for the actor and there’s no doubt about it. After PadMan, Bazaar and AndhaDhun, Apte also took over Netflix by starring in back-to-back popular web series like Sacred games, Lust Stories and Ghoul. That’s not all. Her set of Netflix successes also paved way to hilarious memes which spread like a wildfire. Recently, in an interview with The Quint, the 33-year-old spoke about the ongoing #MeToo movement and made a startling revelation.

The actor has earlier spoken at length about the movement but here she details her own experience. She talks of a time when she fell prey to harassment in the hands of a powerful man. “Sometimes things happen and you don’t even realise it’s wrong,” she said. And then she went to add, “A producer tried to use his power against me. I just took off my jewellery and said ‘Bye bye’. He then sued me but nothing happened.”

In the wake of the movement, several women have mustered the courage to bring to the fore their share of sexual harassment experiences. The movement was first triggered by Tanushree Dutta, who shocked everyone with her decade-old alleged sexual assault incident involving veteran actor Nana Patekar.