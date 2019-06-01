Darshana Devi June 01 2019, 1.48 pm June 01 2019, 1.48 pm

Bollywood fans and industry folk woke up to a significant development on Saturday morning. Mumbai Mirror reported that Vikas Bahl, who was named in the #MeToo movement in 2018, got a clean chit from the internal complaints committee of Reliance Entertainment. In addition to the clean chit, Vikas' name, which was dropped from Super 30’s credits in the wake of the allegations, will now feature in the credits as the director of the Hrithik Roshan starrer. While there have been mixed reactions over his reinstation, the decision didn’t go down well with Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel, who is making her displeasure known on Twitter.

Unleashing her savage self once again, Rangoli pulled out an article that informed us of the decision regarding Bahl and expressed her rage through two different tweets. In the first tweet, she stated how Bahl happens to be the latest celeb after Alok Nath to get a clean chit and added that girls will be shamed forever for raising their voices. She lashed out at the committee which proved Bahl innocent and asserted that justice will be served.

Take a look at her first tweet below:

Alok Nath ke baad Vikas Bahl gets clean chit, whereas girls will be shamed all their lives for raising their voices, Bollywood scum land on this earth remember jaise woh film piti thi yeh bhi pitegi....(contd) https://t.co/2eZiddaRNO — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 1 June 2019

Here’s her second tweet:

(Contd)...tum logon ka hisab hoga, there is a world beyond this world, where a woman’s cry isn’t unheard ...🙏” — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) 1 June 2019

Following the sexual allegations placed on Bahl by a former employee of Phantom Films, Kangana too came in support of the woman and even revealed her own experience of working with Bahl. She shared that the filmmaker used to get a little too close with her at times. "I often told him off. He was scared of me but still every time we met, socially greeted and hugged each other, he'd bury his face in my neck and hold me really tight and breathe in the smell of my hair. It took me a great amount of strength and effort to pull myself out of his embrace. He'd say, 'I love how you smell K',” she told India Today.