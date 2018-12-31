MeToo: Rani Mukerji gets thrashed on Twitter for her opinion

It has been quite a few months since the #MeToo movement gained its momentum in the Bollywood. Well-known faces like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Rajat Kapoor and Nana Patekar were accused of sexual harassment by various women. A lot of Bollywood actors have spoken out in support of the victims, however, Rani Mukerji seemed to have a different viewpoint. At the recently arranged actress' roundtable conference moderated by Rajeev Masand - Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Tabu, Rani Mukerji and Taapsee Pannu made an appearance and spoke about various issues including the impactful #MeToo movement that took over the entire film industry.

While Deepika, Anushka and Alia were on the similar lines, Rani had a different opinion. Talking about the recent instances that took place in Bollywood, Anushka said, "There should be a little sense of fear. Your workplace has to be the second sacred place for you. After your home, your workplace is the place where you should feel the safest and if you're not feeling that way then that's the worst world to be living in." To which Rani added, “I think as a woman you have to be that power within yourself, you have to believe that you're so powerful that if you ever come into a situation like that you have the courage to say 'back off.' I think you have to have the courage to be able to protect yourself."

Rani further stated that martial arts and self-defence should be a must in schools, to which Deepika countered by saying, “but why to even bring it to the point where girls should learn self-defence." Anushka and Alia also agreed with Deepika. Further, Rani wasn’t convinced as she said, “You can’t tell mothers how to bring up their children.”

#RaniMukerji was never relevant enough to be cancelled but seeing what she had to say abt #Metoo movement is truly appalling. The woman who has the biggest production house behind her rich entitled ass saying women should behave themselves? You've got to be kidding me!!! pic.twitter.com/RSN6jC5QNX — ً (@srkkajol_) December 29, 2018

The expressions of the other women on the roundtable, when Rani Mukherjee launched into her stupid diatribe against the #MeToo⁠ ⁠movement, say it all. pic.twitter.com/P7jIsZIVnr — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) December 30, 2018

I'm cringing my soul out! Rani's take on #Metoo is the worst thing I have ever heard, she's basically saying that the victims should change but not the other way around. Annoying as fuck that she didn't let Anu & Deepika talk... #RaniMukerji pic.twitter.com/du5ieVYhW1 — ♡ (@bollypardesi) December 30, 2018

Rani, for god’s sake listen!! @deepikapadukone @aliaa08 raising important points about disparities in women’s circumstances leading to different responses to VAW and the need to eliminate the root cause. https://t.co/jAFyrXjQCa — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) December 30, 2018

Well, Rani’s statement hasn’t really gone well with the netizens as they slammed her out and about. What do you guys think? Did Rani make a fair point?